BlackGirlMagic: Listen To New Artist PJ’s “Cold” (NEW MUSIC)

Atlantic Records recording artist PJ brings Black girl magic to her new single “Cold.”

The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter has written for the likes of Chris Brown, Meek Mill, Trey Songz, and more behind the scenes, and now she’s putting her own vocals to the test with a feel good, radio-ready anthem about all her success.

“Ain’t it crazy how I’m still here? In spite of what happened last year. Ain’t it crazy how I’m not scared?” she sings, adding: “I’m always gonna be good, yea. You can’t stop what’s ice cold.”

PJ lets the mid-tempo beat full of horns and percussion carry her through to the end, at which point we’re left feeling like we can take on the world. It’s smooth and worth the listen.

After you check out “Cold” below, preorder her forthcoming and appropriately titled EP Rare here. It’s officially due out July 15th.

This girl’s got the magic.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Atlantic