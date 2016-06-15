Exciting News For Muhammad Ali’s Grandson

We’re sure Muhammad Ali is smiling down on his grandson right now.

His daughter Rasheda Ali Walsh’s 17-year-old son Biaggio Ali has reportedly inked a deal with one of the best modeling agencies in the world, Wilhemina Models. According to TMZ, he’s got such a great look and personality, the agency believes he’ll soar in “film, TV, commercial, print … everything.”

Not only is Biaggio about to take over the modeling industry (watch out, Kendall Jenner), he is also a top high school running back. One of the best in the country. Looks like we found ourselves a new golden boy.

Wilhemina Models represents male celebrities like Nick Jonas, Quincy, and Machine Gun Kelly. Stay tuned for more from Biaggio.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty