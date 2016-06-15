DeJ Loaf “Vibes/Chase Mine” & “Goals” (NEW VIDEOS)

DeJ Loaf is poised to perfection and flawlessly sporting her signature style in two new videos off her All Jokes Aside tape.

In “Vibes/Chase Mine” the Detroit, Michigan native wears bright yellow Beats by Dr. Dre headphones and a denim jumpsuit on her way to a live jam session.

Her video for “Goals” is a little different, but equally enjoyable. DeJ wears all white and raps in front of an all-white back drop and all-white piano while spittin’ the inspirational lyrics to her song.

She tells Billboard of the well-received track: “‘Goals’ was written for anyone who has a dream. A song where I express how to go about life in some situations.”

And as for the set: “White is pure. White is clean. White makes you pay attention,” she quips. “Honestly, I wanted the people to keep focused on the lyrics.”

Watch both of her latest offerings above. She’s on to something.

