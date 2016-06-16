Special Cloth Alert: DJ Khaled Pens Open Letter To The “Biggest Artist Walking”

View this post on Instagram
A THANK YOU LETTER TO @beyonce and 🐝hive and fan luv … Dreams come true Don't ever let "they" tell you you can't do it. They told me I would never tour. Well I just finished touring with the biggest artist walking the planet. They told me I would never touch a stage in a high school arena. Well I just finished touching the stage in every stadium in every major city in America. Dreams come true. But you have to work hard, you gotta work very hard!!! In order to stand beside the icon @beyonce You gotto work hard for over 25 years and dedicate your blood sweat and tears to making your dreams a reality. I want to thank Beyoncé for putting me on stage in front of a stadium full of loyal fans of the 🐝 Hive and Fan luv! Dreams come true. Momma I made it!!! Fan luv we did it. We showed THEY that nothing can stop us if we move with a clean heart and a clear purpose. Beyoncé I want to say thank you for allowing me to bring my energy and passion on stage every night. Thank you for allowing me to bring on all the artists who jumped on stage with me to bring the fans a special energy called Major Key Alert!!!! Beyoncé I want to say thank you for providing me and the millions of millions of fans across the globe your amazing talent and music and performance. You're the queen!!!! Fan Luv this is just the beginning!!! I'm up to something!!!! Oh u thought I was gonna quit???!!!! Never!!!! It's We The Best!! It's Roc Nation!!! It's PARK WOOD !!!It's Epic Records!!!! I will never stop!!!!! Bless up. @beyonce thank u so much I have tears of joy ! God is the Greatest!!!! #MAJOR🔑 the album it's coming!! @wethebestmusic !!! I have more to say @beyonce thank u again!! 🐝hive and fan luv please get this letter to Beyonce !! Thank u in advance !! 🐝🔑🙏🏽 OH YEAH IM POST THIS 2 times wit 2 pics I have to not everyday u get take ICONIC PICS WIT @beyonce !!!!!!! 🐝🔑🐝🔑 photo credit @kodaklens
DJ Khaled got the opportunity of a lifetime when Beyoncé asked him to join her Formation World Tour and now the Snapchat King has a few words for “the biggest artist walking.”
Yesterday, Khaled posted two photos of himself and Bey, alongside a beautiful message that expressed how grateful he was for the incredible chance to grace her stage. In true Khaled fashion, he addressed “they” and shouted out “fan luv.”
“Dreams come true Don’t ever let ‘they’ tell you you can’t do it. They told me I would never tour. Well I just finished touring with the biggest artist walking the planet,” he wrote.
And if you thought the road to success was easy for Khaled, he assures us all, it was not.
“They told me I would never touch a stage in a high school arena. Well I just finished touching the stage in every stadium in every major city in America. Dreams come true. But you have to work hard, you gotta work very hard!!! In order to stand beside the icon @beyonce You gotto work hard for over 25 years and dedicate your blood sweat and tears to making your dreams a reality.”
View this post on Instagram
A THANK YOU LETTER TO @beyonce and 🐝hive and fan luv … Dreams come true Don't ever let "they" tell you you can't do it. They told me I would never tour. Well I just finished touring with the biggest artist walking the planet. They told me I would never touch a stage in a high school arena. Well I just finished touching the stage in every stadium in every major city in America. Dreams come true. But you have to work hard, you gotta work very hard!!! In order to stand beside the icon @beyonce You gotto work hard for over 25 years and dedicate your blood sweat and tears to making your dreams a reality. I want to thank Beyoncé for putting me on stage in front of a stadium full of loyal fans of the 🐝 Hive and Fan luv! Dreams come true. Momma I made it!!! Fan luv we did it. We showed THEY that nothing can stop us if we move with a clean heart and a clear purpose. Beyoncé I want to say thank you for allowing me to bring my energy and passion on stage every night. Thank you for allowing me to bring on all the artists who jumped on stage with me to bring the fans a special energy called Major Key Alert!!!! Beyoncé I want to say thank you for providing me and the millions of millions of fans across the globe your amazing talent and music and performance. You're the queen!!!! Fan Luv this is just the beginning!!! I'm up to something!!!! Oh u thought I was gonna quit???!!!! Never!!!! It's We The Best!! It's Roc Nation!!! It's PARK WOOD !!!It's Epic Records!!!! I will never stop!!!!! Bless up. @beyonce thank u so much I have tears of joy ! God is the Greatest!!!! #MAJOR🔑 the album it's coming!! @wethebestmusic !!! I have more to say @beyonce thank u again!! 🐝hive and fan luv please get this letter to Beyonce !! Thank u in advance !! 🐝🔑🙏🏽 OH YEAH IM POST THIS 2 times wit 2 pics I have to not everyday u get take ICONIC PICS WIT @beyonce !!!!!!! 🐝🔑🐝🔑 photo credit @kodaklens
Because of Khaled, tons of other great artists also got to perform on King Bey’s tour, including Lil Wayne, Wale, Future, and more. Read his full message above and stay tuned for his forthcoming album.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram