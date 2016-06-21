CLOSE
Mary J. Blige & Kanye West’s New Song Will Make You Flip Out

We can barely contain our excitement.

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20

Mary J. Blige and Kanye West are up to something.

The R&B legend revealed she joined forces with ‘Ye for a new top-secret record that’s going to make fans “flip.”

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, she raved: “I don’t want to give up the name of the song yet, but the album is mostly complete. But I absolutely got a chance to work with the great Kanye West. And the song is crazy—I can’t wait for people to hear it.

And if you ask MJB, Kanye killed his part on the song; but are we surprised? 

“The flavor of the track starts off with piano keys. It’s very dramatic in the beginning and it goes into a loud horn. That is, like an old sample horn. And then this gigantic beat kicks in and I sing. He rhymes after my two verses. It’s incredible. He kills it. I wish I could give you the title, you’d flip but I just can’t do it yet,” she teased.

The collaboration will be on the follow-up project to MJB’s 2014 The London Sessions. We’re hoping to get a preview soon.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter 

collaboration , kanye west , Mary J Blige , new music

