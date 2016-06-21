Carpool Karaoke: James Corden Goes On A Wild Adventure With Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is the latest A-list celebrity to try her hand at “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden – little did the host know he’d be in for a wild ride when he picked up the 23-year-old superstar.

They kick off their musical adventure with Selena’s 2015 Revival cut “Same Old Love,” at which point we immediately realize she’s the fun girl we always imagined her to be. As if to solidify her nonchalant, carefree stance, Selena asks James, “Why don’t you have some fun before you go to work?” and continues to tempt him with, “You’re kind of the boss, so why don’t you just take a little detour for a second?… Just trust me a little bit.”

In the next scene of their 12-minute escapade, they’re suddenly on a roller coaster, where they sing Selena’s hit song “Come & Get It.”

Later on in the clip, they hit McDonald’s, discuss Selena’s relationship status, Taylor Swift’s super exclusive girl squad, and more. Watch it all go down above.

