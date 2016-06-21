Gabrielle Union Can’t Get Enough Of Her Naked Hubby & Neither Can We

After all these years, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are still deeply in love.

The Being Mary Jane actress got ahold of Dwyane’s cover for ESPN’s Body Issue and immediately told her hunky hubby to “bring that ass here boy” – well, sort of. D-Wade’s funny and athletic wifey didn’t phrase her sexy request quite like that, but her intentions were clear.

Gab tweeted:

Why dontcha circle back to the house… meet ya in 10 😍😍😍 https://t.co/G998hi6D8O — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 21, 2016

This isn’t the first time she and D-Wade put their love for one another on full display, and it most likely won’t be the last.

Check out the Miami Heat baller’s 2016 Body Issue cover above and leave your thoughts on his wife’s response below.

The Body Issue will be available online July 6 and on newsstands July 8.

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Splash News