Get Motivated: Turn Up the Tunes

Having a hard time keeping motivated while working out? We’ve all been there, but one thing that you can do to keep from hitting a slump is to make sure your iPod is packed and updated with toe tapping beats. New research has even found that the right music can enhance endurance by 15 percent and actually improve how you feel while exercising, which ultimately allows you to enjoy your workouts more. I’m all for that!Got any ideas for music that is perfect for working out? Share them below, I know that my iPod needs to be updated and I would love the suggestions.Source

