Baby Saint West Plays Coy In A Snapchat Photo You Have To See

We haven’t seen much of Kim and Kanye West‘s newborn son Saint, but hopefully that’s about to change.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, and after weeks of teasing his royal preciousness, Kim K. suddenly decided to show off her tiny tot once more. Lying on silk in all white everything, ‘Ye’s mini-me was clearly feeling godly as he sucked his fingers and avoided direct eye contact with his Keeping Up with the Kardashians star mama.

Big sister North West is a regular on Kim’s Snapchat, but Saint still has to get some practice in ahead of his doggie filter debut – no worries, because rest assured, we’ll be there waiting for that million dollar moment.

Saint’s just a little over 6 months old, but we wouldn’t leave our little girls around the kid if we were you. Receipts above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram