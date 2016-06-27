Kylie Jenner & Tyga Prove That They Are Totally Back On

If there was any question that Kylie Jenner and Tyga were back on, their recent outing is the icing on the rekindled relationship cake.

The pair was spotted together again on Sunday riding in the $320,000 white Ferrari 482 Italia that Tyga gifted her for her 18th birthday. The duo, who were heading home from enjoying the night at LA hotspot 1Oak, sort of confirmed that they are back on via Instagram earlier this week.

But their recent outing on Sunday following their hand holding moment after Kanye’s Famous video premiere, it’s probably safe to say that Kyga is back on again. Sources revealed that, “They were together the whole night. Kylie was hanging with Tyga and dancing around him. She wasn’t hanging with anyone else. The definitely looked back together.”

The young couple ironically appeared to be back together after Kylie starred in her other rumored boo PARTYNEXTDOOR‘s video, for “Come & See Me”.

Time heals all, right?

Source: US Weekly |PHOTOCREDIT: Getty