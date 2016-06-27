Get Ready: Shaunie O’Neal Is Launching A New Reality Show

Shaquille O’Neal‘s kids are coming to TV in a major way.

The legendary baller’s ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal brought us hit reality series Basketball Wives, and now that she has Shaq’s blessing, the Texas native will embark upon a new project with her kids.

Shaunie has five super talented children and if they’re anything like their unstoppable parents, they’ve got the stuff it takes to make it big.

From TMZ:

The show will feature Shaq’s 4 kids with ex-wife Shaunie — along with her child from a previous relationship and will primarily focus on the kids trying to forge their way into various careers. One of the kids wants to be a comedian. Another is interested in music.

And, of course, 17-year-old Shareef O’Neal is a top high school basketball player who’s being recruited by some of the best colleges in the country. We’re told the recruiting process will be featured on the show.

Plus, the baller stuff like Shaqir’s insane celeb-packed 13th birthday will also be on the show.

Are Shaunie and her kids the next big thing? Stay tuned.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram