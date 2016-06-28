CLOSE
Blac Chyna & Rob Keep Up With The Kardashians For Khloe’s Birthday

As told by Instagram.

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub

What a tangled web the Kardashians weave.

After months of being petty, then being friendly, then petty again, it looks as though Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are now on good terms with his sisters. The couple was spotted having a grand ol’ time at Khloe Kardashian‘s 32nd birthday party at Dave & Busters.

View this post on Instagram

Slip n slide with @blacchyna

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kylie Jenner were in attendance and everyone seemed to be in great spirits, according to Instagram. Kim shared the photo above of her and (still former?) friend Chyna enjoying a game of air hockey.

Meanwhile, Chy posted a pic of her and happy fiancé Rob, all smiles.

View this post on Instagram

So much fun 💕 with Mama @krisjenner

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

She even got a photo with Momager Kris, who she has been allegedly at odds with for months.

The new Kardashian BFFs.

Chyna and Rob got photobooth happy with the birthday girl herself.

View this post on Instagram

Hey Girlllllll 💕 @kimkardashian

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

This photo of her and Kim feels pretty nostalgic.

According to reports, the family has now come around to Rob’s romance, acknowledging that Chyna has had a positive impact on their brother’s life.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty 

