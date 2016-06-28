Blac Chyna & Rob Keep Up With The Kardashians For Khloe’s Birthday

What a tangled web the Kardashians weave.

After months of being petty, then being friendly, then petty again, it looks as though Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are now on good terms with his sisters. The couple was spotted having a grand ol’ time at Khloe Kardashian‘s 32nd birthday party at Dave & Busters.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kylie Jenner were in attendance and everyone seemed to be in great spirits, according to Instagram. Kim shared the photo above of her and (still former?) friend Chyna enjoying a game of air hockey.

Meanwhile, Chy posted a pic of her and happy fiancé Rob, all smiles.

She even got a photo with Momager Kris, who she has been allegedly at odds with for months.

The new Kardashian BFFs.

Chyna and Rob got photobooth happy with the birthday girl herself.

This photo of her and Kim feels pretty nostalgic.

According to reports, the family has now come around to Rob’s romance, acknowledging that Chyna has had a positive impact on their brother’s life.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty