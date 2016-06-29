EJ Johnson Reveals His Thoughts On Transitioning Into A Woman

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t the first-ever transgender woman, but after pairing her identity struggle with the national platform that is the Kardashian machine, she easily became one of the most recognized transgender women of our day.

The Olympic gold medalist is in good company, too, with actor Laverne Cox making waves in the transgender community on the entertainment, style, and social activism fronts.

Cue EJ Johnson, son of basketball legend Magic Johnson. EJ famously came out back in 2013 and loves himself some womenswear (and slays a red carpet), but wants people to know being a gay man who dresses in women’s clothing doesn’t automatically mean he’d rather be a woman. The 24-year-old reality star spoke on the issue during a new EJNYC episode, saying to his therapist:

“I just wanted to come in today because I think there’s just a lot going on with gender right now in the world and I think so many things are changing. Sometimes it’s hard being in the middle, kind of in the gray area in my own lane. Now, since everybody’s talking about Caitlyn Jenner and being transgender, people are so quick to say, ‘Oh just because you’re dressing like that means that you’re going to transition to become a woman.'”

He does admit he’s thought about it: “I thought about it, for sure. I was just like, ‘Well do I want to transition? Is this something that I would do?’ But I don’t feel incomplete in that way. I don’t feel the need to do that.”

In another clip, he also touches on being compared to women like Kim Kardashian style-wise:

“I don’t really care that I’m being compared to female celebrities. I think it’s an honor. I wouldn’t want to be compared to some random man who’s wearing a tuxedo and I’m wearing a lace jumpsuit – like, it just doesn’t make any sense. He continues, “I’m interested to talk about what it means to actually transition – like if you’re going to take that leap or that step, what’s going on mentally that’s telling you, ‘This is what I need to do,’ because I don’t feel that way.”

These aren’t easy conversations to have, but we’ve got to have them. Watch EJ champion the topic in the clips above and tune into his show on E! every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty