Iggy Azalea Gets Trolled By A Fake Fan

This is so rude.

Iggy Azalea can’t catch a break. First, she was forced to break up with her cheating fiancé Nick Young, and now she has to deal with this.

A hater disguised as a fan trolled Iggy Azalea big time when she was walking through the airport earlier this week. The faux fan eagerly approached Iggy and asked, “Are you Iggy Azalea?” With a big smile, she replied, “Yes.”

The young man quickly clapped back, “I would just like to thank you so much for ruining hip-hop.”

Iggy Azalea was confronted by a hater at the airport: "Thank you so much for ruining hip-hop." pic.twitter.com/NgjM0pVryu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 27, 2016

The incident is kind of funny, but messed up in so many ways. Iggy’s smile quickly turns into a frown and it’s clear she wasn’t expecting this rude encounter.

Azalea hasn’t gotten on Twitter to blast the kid, as it appears she’s taken a hiatus from social media since setting the record straight about kicking Nick Young out of her house.

This video reinforces the age-old saying: “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty