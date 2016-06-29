Mass Appeal Announces Live At The BBQ NYC Lineup: Nas, Ty Dolla $ign, & More To Perform

SummerStage is right around the corner and as always, we can expect a really dope show – plus those old school cookout vibes us New Yorkers love to love.

Brought to us by Mass Appeal and WeWork, along with a few other sponsors that include TIDAL and Monster Energy, it’s pretty clear the annual concert is going to be lit this year. Nas will return to the Central Park stage as a host alongside HOT97’s Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg, not to mention there will be performances from Ty Dolla $ign, araabMUZIK, MGK, Fashawn, and even Mannie Fresh.

Not only will some of our favorite artists be in the (proverbial) building, guests will satisfy their taste buds with Sweet Chick’s finest fried chicken and southern BBQ. Need we say more?

Check out the flyer above for more details on this coveted time of year in NYC and click here for tickets. It goes down at 5 p.m. EST on July 5th; see you there.