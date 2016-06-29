Tomi Lahren Belittles Jesse Williams In Hateful Critique Of 2016 BET Awards

The 2016 BET Awards were too Black for Tomi Lahren.

The same ignorant troll that attempted to reduce Jay Z to nothing but a 14-year drug dealer just came for Jesse Williams, who delivered a chill-inducing call-to-action to the Black community during this year’s awards show.

TheBlaze host wasted no time noting her grievances, but did so without any class or respect for those she might offend:

“Well the BET Awards were last night, notably they were very Black. Oh, but can I say that, what with my Whiteness and all?” she begins. “Well, too damn bad,” Tomi continues, before continuing to taunt her critics. “Question: Was this a celebration of Black entertainment or an opportunity to complain about the plight of wealthy Black actors and musicians? Curious, because I saw a lot of talent on that stage but at the same time, a whole lot of victimhood.”

We’re not sure why some White folk are so upset at the Black community calling out police brutality against…well, the Black community, but Tomi seems to think it’s a huge issue, saying of BET honoring Williams: “The BET definition of ‘humanitarian’ is someone who perpetuates a war on cops.”

In the words of Jesse, “If you have a critique for our resistance, then you better have an established record of critique of our oppression.” Watch Tomi stick her foot in her mouth over and over again in the video above. It’s quite sad, but we’ll continue to be “very Black” and she’ll just have to deal with it.