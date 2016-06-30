Chris Brown, Wizkid, Hoody Baby, & Section Boyz “Shabba” (NEW MUSIC)

Chris Brown feels like Shabba.

Following the formula that’s been working for Drake, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber, Chris Brown drops a Caribbean-inspired single titled “Shabba.”

While “Shabba” doesn’t boast a reggae/dancehall beat like “Work,” “Too Good,” “One Dance,” or “Sorry,” it does pay homage to legendary dancehall artist Shabba Ranks and features Nigeria’s Wizkid.

“She got me blowing trees like shabba/ Something like shabba/ Bounce to the beat like shabba/ Something like shabba/ 10 gold rings like shabba, yeah,” raps Wizkid.

No word on if “Shabba” will appear on Chris’ forthcoming album Heartbreak On A Full Moon. Take a listen to Chris Brown’s new record below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty