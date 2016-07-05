Rising Star: Listen To Arin Ray’s First EP “Phases” (NEW MUSIC)

Rising star Arin Ray follows up his 2015 single “You” with a new EP titled Phases.

The 20-year-old singer/songwriter, who got his start on season two of popular TV series The X-Factor, dropped his first project to rave reviews from longtime fans. Available on Apple Music, TIDAL, and Spotify, Phases features Arin’s smooth vocals and executive production from Chicago duo Nez & Rio.

In what made for a really sweet social media moment, the Cincinnati, Ohio native said of the EP, “Words can’t explain how I’m feeling right now.”

Click here to download Phases, plus check out the simple, but dope, cover art above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram