Light & Love: Check Out The Greatest Celebrity Weddings Of All Time

Glitz, glamour, and love.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at White House State Dinner

It’s a confusing and heartbreaking time in this nation – luckily, we’ve got a little light to help get us through.

Ciara and Russell Wilson tied the knot this week and reminded us that, even in Hollywood, true love exists. The “I Bet” singer and her NFL hunk looked so joyous and stylish in the photo they shared, we couldn’t help but recall all those celebrity wedding moments we’d give anything to have witnessed first-hand.

We are The Wilsons!

There was Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson, of course, who had the most exquisite wedding photos ever. And who can forget about Kim and Kanye West’s big day, largely regarded as the “Wedding of the Century?”

As an ode to the Wilsons (that’s got a ring to it, CiCi!), we thought we’d gather some photos from our favorite celebrity nuptials. Take a moment to feel all the feels below.

The Greatest Celebrity Weddings Of All Time
Solange Knowles Marries Alan Ferguson - Second Line And After Party
