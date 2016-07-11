Clueless? Tyson Beckford Blames Police Shootings On Video Games

Tyson Beckford is convinced video games are behind all the recent race-fueled police shootings of Black men.

The actor and model talked to TMZ about younger cops not respecting guns enough, saying it’s because the generation of police who grew up over the last 25 years are all about computer and video games. While giving his advice to young Black men on the do’s and don’ts of how to behave when confronted by cops, Tyson had this to say:

“We might have to send some cops back to training because this is a generation of the computer games and video games—so I think a lot of cops, when they hold their gun, they’re so trigger happy and want to use it instead of de-escalating the situation. And I think they need to learn more of that and less gun and use more Tasers and things of that nature.”

Where is Jesse Williams when we need him? Watch the clip above.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, TMZ