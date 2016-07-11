Russell Wilson Left This 4-Year-Old Fan Heartbroken

Four-year-old Kaia Coffey was minding her business in her Washington home when her parents informed her that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson left her for another woman.

Knowing the end result, Kaia’s mom says slowly, “Russell Wilson got married… to Ciara,” pretty much ruining her daughter’s whole life. The difficult news hit the tot hard—and with good reason, as she’d been telling family and friends for a year that she was going to marry Russell. Kaia buries herself in tears while her parents giggle in the background, but she clearly doesn’t find anything funny about CiCi swiping her man when she wasn’t looking.

The most hilarious part? Kaia looks at her mom like she has two heads when she says, “We can still watch him on TV.”

Watch out, CiCi; nothing leaves a young woman more scorned than her first heartbreak.

