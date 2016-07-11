Juicy J Drops “Lit In Ceylon” (NEW MIXTAPE)

Juicy J can’t be stopped.

The Memphis, Tennessee, rapper just dropped Lit In Ceylon, the latest mixtape in a number of Juicy J projects that’ll get you turnt. In his effort to be partly conscious (but mostly ratchet), Juicy catches us off guard when he starts the tape by saying, “All lives matter.”

The lead track, “Where The Justice At,” begins and we then hear a disappointed Juicy say, “My prayers go out to all the families and all the victims. This shit need to stop man, real shit man,” before the beat drops and we hear “Yea hoe!” blaring in the background.

Your mind will be confused, but the Tarentino production urges you not to over think it. Lit In Ceylon also features production from Zaytoven, TM88, Southside, Crazy Mike, and Juicy J himself, with all hosting credit going out to DJ Blak.

Stream the tape below and tell us what you think of Juicy J’s latest offering.