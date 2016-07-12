Bendito: Waka Flocka Opens Up About His Broken Heart After Tammy Rivera Split

Waka Flocka is evolving into the man Tammy Rivera wants and needs, according to the Atlanta native himself.

After revealing he did his wife of two years dirty, the 30-year-old rapper opened up about his broken heart and being sick over losing his longtime ride-or-die.

Waka reposted a meme that’s been making its rounds on social media following their public split – in it, Tammy wears nothing but a t-shirt as she gazes sensually into the camera. Mrs. Flames done glo’d up in preparation for the single life. See below:

Clearly, Waka wants his lady back and isn’t above making a spectacle of himself to get her – but with a fine and independent woman like Tammy, it’s only right he pull out all the Robin Thicke stops. Mixtape coming soon?

In the process of making his feelings clear, Waka also sets straight a skeptical fan who insulted his sex game: “Actually my pickle game a1 BUT mY mental WAS immature. Take notes and watch a real man evolve.”

Be clear.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram