Lil Webbie Has A Message For Celebrities Following Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

Lil Webbie just joined the Black Lives Matter movement in a pretty trill way.

Following the racially fueled police shooting of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, the rapper took to Instagram to express his disgust and urge celebrities to get active. Also a native of the Louisiana city, Webbie assured his followers and all those watching he won’t leave his hometown until justice is served.

The 30-year-old rapper wrote in part:

“I put my life up fo my city that’s just how it go. This internet shit Pussy I challenge all y’all celebrities to go pay homage to yo city and stop protesting ova da internet and make a difference in your city we gotta come together! Trill for life”

Alton Sterling was selling CDs outside a convenience store when he was approached by Baton Rouge police officers and shot several times. Click here for more details and see more celebrity reactions below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty