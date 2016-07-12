Ace Hood Drops “StarVation 5” (NEW MIXTAPE)

Ace Hood presents StarVation 5, his “most honest and lyrical project to date.”

With a ton of support from hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, T.I., Fabolous, and French Montana, and a couple R&B assists from Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller, it’s clear Ace pulled no punches in the making of his latest mixtape offering.

Over the last few months, he’s released two singles from the project (“Go Mode” feat. Rozay and “4th Quarter”), but has otherwise been pretty quiet. Not to worry, as the Florida native is clearly in a great space, musically and spiritually – one quick look at his social media proves as much.

Get on his wave and listen to the 18-track tape below. It also boasts production from Atlanta hitmaker LondonOnDaTrack and some chilling cover art you can take a look at above.