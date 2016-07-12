Fetty Wap & PNB Rock Join Forces On Surprise Tape “Money, Hoes, & Flows” (NEW MIXTAPE)

Fetty Wap and PNB Rock join forces for a surprise mixtape titled Money, Hoes, & Flows.

Though unannounced, their collaboration didn’t catch us totally off-guard, as the “Trap Queen” artist linked up with his Philly friend for “Spend The Night,” a catchy cut the duo dropped back in April.

Now, Fetty and PNB feed the streets with a 12-track tape that makes its best attempt at melding their distinctive sounds. Money, Hoes, & Flows boasts production from Scott Storch, IBeatz, and Fuk12, as well as a new single titled “Run It Up.”

Stream the DJ Drama-hosted tape below and let us know what you think.