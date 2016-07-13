This Hit Song Allegedly Led To Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris’ Breakup

Exes Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are at each other’s throats after going their separate ways. The latest reports claim it’s over Calvin’s hit, “This Is What You Came For.”

Taylor’s rep spoke to PEOPLE this week and revealed it was actually the “Bad Blood” megastar who penned the song under the alias Nils Sjoberg. After throwing her man a major bone, Taylor felt slighted when he went on record to say he can’t imagine working with her, according to TMZ.

The site reports:

During their relationship, Taylor wrote the song, sat down at a piano and did a demo into her iPhone. She sent it to Calvin, who loved it. They both went into a studio and did a full demo with Taylor on vocals and Calvin doing the beat. They both knew the song would be a hit, but Taylor wrote it for Calvin and both agreed it was a bad idea to let the world know they collaborated as a couple … it would overshadow the song. So Taylor, who kept the publishing rights, used the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg on the credits.

Things were all good until the song dropped and Calvin said he “can’t see” himself collaborating with his girlfriend, the report argues:

Fast forward to April 29th. Calvin released the song with Rihanna and it became an instant hit. It’s been at #1 or #2 on the Dance/Electronic chart for 9 weeks, and is #5 on the Billboard 100. The problem in the relationship came the day the song was released. Calvin appeared on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show and Ryan asked, “Will you do a collaboration with your girlfriend?” Calvin responded, “You know we haven’t even spoken about it. I can’t see it happening though.”

After Taylor’s rep spilled the beans, Calvin responded in a seething rant that confirms Taylor wrote the song. He does not, however, touch on the Ryan Seacrest interview in question:

And she sings on a little bit of it too 🙃

Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual https://t.co/vW3yGOIJit — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though 🤔 — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you've earned a great one — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

God bless everyone have a beautiful day — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

Looks like bygones will not be bygones. And yes, Calvin just confirmed that Taylor hates Katy Perry.

