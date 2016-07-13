Tyrese Addresses ‘All Lives Matter’ During Town Hall Meeting With Atlanta Police Department

The tension between America’s police force and the Black community continues to grow as we all come to terms with the disproportionate number of Black men dying at the hands of police.

In an effort to lessen the strain, several Radio One stations, including Hot 107.9, Majic 107.5, Praise 102.5, and Boom 97.5/102.9 hosted a Town Hall meeting with the Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday.

The panel was moderated by radio and TV personality Rickey Smiley and included APD Assistant Chief Shawn Jones, Tyrese, Young Jeezy, David Banner, Lyfe Jennings, Dr. Bernice King, and more influential members of the community. Those who attended focused on the local and state legislature and how our communities could come together to better serve our generation in the face of tragedy.

While speaking, Tyrese told the crowd: “If All Lives Matter, we need you to show up when it matters most.”

It was good to see the APD cares about building a rapport with young Black people, especially men. See what they had to say in the clip above.

SOURCE: Facebook