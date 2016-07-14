Lil Wayne Sued For Battery After Altercation With Bouncer

Lil Wayne can’t catch a break.

An L.A. bouncer claims the Young Money boss punched him in his face, so he is now suing Weezy for battery.

TMZ has the scoop:

The bouncer’s attorney — Arsineh Aghakhani from Los Angeles City Law — says she’s preparing the lawsuit against Lil Wayne for battery after her client claims the rapper attacked him while working the door last month at Hyde nightclub for a BET Awards after party. We’re told Weezy’s entourage was upset they got searched, and after an argument erupted … Wayne allegedly came from behind and punched the bouncer in the face. Wayne’s bodyguards also allegedly shoved the staffer up against a wall … and we’re told he suffered a dislocated jaw and shoulder injury.

The bouncer had previously filed a report with the LAPD, according to the site, and though Lil Wayne denies punching him, he “admits there was a brief altercation.”

Wayne has reportedly been in and out of the hospital after suffering from several seizures, but recently took to Twitter to assure everyone he’s well.

We will continue to keep you updated.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM