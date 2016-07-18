Congrats! Details On Tatyana Ali’s Intimate Wedding

Congratulations are in order for the one and only Tatyana Ali.

The 37-year-old actress is officially off the market as she and her eHarmony love match got married over the weekend. Tatyana and Dr. Vaughn Rasberry, who are also expecting their first child together, tied the knot on Sunday, July 17, in front of close family and friends, according to reports.

The wedding took place in Beverly Hills, and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star’s wedding planner, Michael Russo, said of the romantic ceremony:

“It was truly a magical and heartfelt ceremony. Tatyana was glowing as she walked down the aisle,” he said.

The ceremony also included Caribbean touches to pay tribute to her roots.

Russo, who spoke with Entertainment Tonight, revealed there were just 120 guests there to witness Tatyana in her custom Amsale gown.

Join us in congratulating the happy couple and stay tuned for the birth of their first-born.

SOURCE: Entertainment Tonight | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

