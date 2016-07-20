Face-Off: Taylor Swift To Pursue Criminal Charges Against Kanye West?

If the last seven years are any indication, Taylor Swift and Kanye West could be beefing for the rest of their natural-born lives.

‘Ye’s famous wife Kim Kardashian pulled the “Bad Blood” singer’s coat and exposed her for the fibbing superstar she is in the wee hours of Monday morning, but Taylor isn’t ready to take her “L” just yet.

According to recent reports, Kanye West did not commit a criminal act when he and Kim “secretly” recorded his conversation with Taylor, as Taylor knew it was a public call with other people in ‘Ye’s studio listening in. Now, the 26-year-old reportedly claims she had no idea she was on speaker when she and Yeezy discussed his infamous “Famous” lyrics.

From TMZ:

Although she could hear other voices she assumed they could not hear her, so she believes Kanye had a legal duty to ask permission to record her, and by not doing so he violated the criminal law.

Taylor is still deciding whether she’ll file a police report.

What’s more … we’re told Taylor wants them to bring it on … the call lasted a full hour and Kim was very selective in what she posted. Taylor wants the entire conversation released, because our sources say she wants everyone to hear Kanye never said he’d call her a “bitch” in the song.

Evidently, she also believes “Famous” has a masked intention.

We’re told she’s also upset Kanye made the song sound lighthearted, when in fact it’s mean-spirited. Taylor’s rep says Kanye never asked Taylor for approval — which the tape proves — but she believes he was deceptive.

On the call … Kanye promises to send her an advance copy of the song, which he did not do. Our Taylor sources say Kanye knew if she heard it before it was released, she’d pitch a fit.

We say give it up, honey – the Wests caught you slippin’.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty