Stream Jeremih’s ‘Late Nights: Europe’ (NEW MIXTAPE)

Jeremih came through just in time.

The 29-year-old Chicago native released the mixtape follow-up to his third studio album, Late Nights, and it’s just the vibe we need mid-summer.

With a tracklist reflecting all the cities he recently toured in across the pond, Jeremih channels the sexiest version of himself alongside some of his best hip-hop friends. Late Nights: Europe boasts appearances from Wiz Khalifa, The Game, and Ty Dolla $ign, and much to our pleasure, is predominantly produced by Soundz.

Press play and get lost in J’s world of women and cool melodies below, and look forward to his upcoming collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Plus, check out his mixtape cover art above; you’ll notice a dope quote by scholar Anna Julia Cooper.