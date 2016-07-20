Lil Durk Feat. Future “Hated On Me” (NEW MUSIC)

Lil Durk and Future link up for their new Southside-produced hood anthem “Hated On Me.”

Available for pre-order on iTunes now, Durk is prepping for the official release of his forthcoming album Lil Durk: 2x, which in addition to Future, features appearances from his girlfriend DeJ Loaf, Kid Ink, Yo Gotti, and more.

Don’t let your imagination run wild – “Hated On Me” is just what you expect it is. Durk and Future bond over making money, the friends they’ve helped out, and their surrounding haters.

Listen to their latest joint effort above and expect Durk’s full project this Friday.