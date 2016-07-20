GoldLink “Spectrum” (NEW VIDEO)

GoldLink fans will be happy to know the D.C. rapper has dropped the official video to his 2016 Templates, Vol. 1 cut “Spectrum.”

Produced by 88 Rising Team, we find ourselves in the middle of a dance battle amid pressing play. As the battle slowly takes a turn for the worse, one dancer pulls a gun on a bike crew that enters the scene.

When asked about the Tagalog dialogue on the track, GoldLink told video producers about his former Filipino girlfriend who would “berate him in her native tongue,” and reveals it’s actually her on the song.

Watch the visual above and let us know what you think.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty