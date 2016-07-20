EXCLUSIVE: Marc Lamont Hill On Being Homeless, Loving Trap Music, Black Lives Matter, & ‘VH1 Live!’

Dr. Marc Lamont Hill is a man of many talents.

Not only is he an activist, political contributor, professor, author, and television personality, but he’s also a lover of trap music and reality TV.

Marc stopped by Global Grind’s offices to promote his new book, Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on the Vulnerable, from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond, and his role as the host of VH1’s new late night talk show VH1 Live!

Marc, who’s no stranger to confronting social injustice as an activist and political contributor on CNN, discussed America’s oppressive systemic issues, Black Lives Matter, intersectionality, and hyper-masculinity in the Black community. Marc also discussed his stint with homelessness after dropping out of Morehouse College, moving home to Philly, and making a conscious decision to become an educator.

Despite being an intellectual, Marc is a man of many interests, who enjoys the same guilty pleasures as most millennials—trap music and reality TV.

With his new role as the host of VH1’s VH1 Live!, Marc will get the inside scoop behind your favorite reality TV drama and tackle all things pop culture at the same damn time.

Catch Marc on VH1 Live! each and every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST. Watch our exclusive interview above or below.