Did Tommie Lee Lie About Being A Victim Of Police Brutality?

Love & Hip Hop: ATL‘s Tommie Lee says she was arrested (and brutalized) without cause during a run-in with police this past January, but her version of events is very different from the cops’.

According to the police report, Tommie hopped out of the driver’s seat and into the backseat of the Jeep she was in, as she didn’t want police to know she’d been driving under the influence.

From TMZ:

Tommie blasted the Georgia State Patrol Tuesday, posting a video of an officer yanking her from the backseat of a Jeep back in January and arresting her. She claimed she was a passenger and was manhandled for no reason. According to the police report — obtained by TMZ — when deputies pulled the Jeep over in the ATL area they noticed lots of movement in the vehicle. Deputies say the guy in the driver’s seat first lied, but then admitted he had switched with Tommie — who jumped in the back.

The site continues:

That would explain why deputies wanted Tommie out of the backseat. They demanded she step out of the vehicle several times, but she held her ground. Deputies then pulled her out and hooked her up.

In addition to allegedly driving while under the influence, Tommie’s license was expired.

…She was booked for drunk driving, disorderly conduct and driving on an expired license. And, for bad measure, she peed herself in the cruiser on the way to the station.

Tommie tells us the police report is BS, and insists she did nothing wrong. On the peeing … she blames deputies for not taking her to a bathroom.

