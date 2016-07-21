Waka Flocka Blasts ‘Confused’ Rappers Posting D*ck Print Pics

Waka Flocka shared a few thoughts about rappers going into politics yesterday, and what he had to say didn’t sit well with The Game, who kind of fits Waka’s hilarious description of gangster, revolutionary, model rappers flawlessly.

Here’s Waka’s take on why artists shouldn’t lead the Black Lives Matter movement:

“Shit be funny to me. People be like ‘Waka, why you not standing up and saying this?’ Because rap n*ggas is funny to me. One minute they shoe salesmen, they fucking garbage men, revolutionary men, now they gangster rappers. They fucking models on Instagram, showing their bodies and dick prints. These n*ggas is confused. I can’t talk about nothing I don’t fully understand. I’m not going to lead people to a fucked up direction and make people go a certain way.”

The Game loves to participate in Eggplant Fridays and isn’t shy about showing off his print on Instagram. With the mounting issue of police brutality, especially against Black men, Game’s taken a break from getting his sexy on to figure out how to effect change in the justice system. So you can see why he took Waka’s post personally.

Not one to hold his tongue, he addressed Waka by taking aim at his on-again, off-again relationship with Tammy Rivera before warning him to “tread lightly.”

The “Workin'” star has since responded in another Instagram post directed at The Game. He makes it clear he wasn’t talking about the “100” rapper specifically, and even jokes about his own nude shoots.

Waka also wants Game to know that they can war, but he’d rather keep it positive. Watch below:

This is one hilarious argument. Check out Game’s thirst trapping ways below.

