WATCH: Raven-Symoné’s Thoughts On #BlackLivesMatter Will Shock You

Looks like Raven-Symoné changed her tune.

The 30-year-old View co-host is known for her bizarre thoughts regarding the Black community, but it seems she’s finally come to her senses. Alongside special guest 50 Cent and her fellow hosts, Raven spoke on the Black Lives Matter movement and suggested Black people put their money into Black-owned businesses.

Raven began on a recent episode of The View:

“We have to find someway, or somebody, to help with the organization of this change, this revolution that needs to happen.”

It seems her mom is behind her spirited response to the mounting police brutality against the Black community. Raven echoed her mother’s sentiments about hitting American companies where it hurts:

“If I was to make any kind of change, I would say ‘You know what? Put your money in other companies that support who you are as a person — that support what your color is, I can’t believe I have to say that in 2016 …”

Finally, something we can agree with. Watch her get herself together in the clip above.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

SEE MORE:

Did Raven-Symoné Curse The Golden State Warriors?

We Got Receipts! See Raven-Symoné Kissing Her New Bae