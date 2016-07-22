CLOSE
Battle Of The Baby Bumps: Blake Lively, Angela Simmons, & Others Slaying All Summer ’16

Summer '16, the season of rap beefs and baby bumps.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 21, 2016

Blake Lively and her baby bump style are the stuff of dreams, but make no mistake, she’s got some competition.

Well-admired for her versatility, 28-year-old Blake has reigned as a maternity wear champion since the birth of her daughter James Reynolds. After announcing her second pregnancy, she’s back at it again with more color, texture, and shoe-gasms than we can handle.

But Summer Sixteen‘s brought out the best of a few other expectant celebs too; Blac Chyna and Angela Simmons haven’t met a ‘fit they couldn’t pull off yet, and Tatyana Ali is the cute and casual we all pray to achieve when we’re with child.

Unlike most pregnant women, these ladies somehow manage to get around town in sky-high heels, couture, and perfect hair. And even when their hair isn’t perfect… it’s perfect.

So, who’s really the Summer ’16 Baby Bump Champ of Hollywood? Click through the gallery below, vote, and maybe start planning your little family now?

