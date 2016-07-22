BFFs Again Soon? Amber Rose Defends Kanye West In His Ongoing Beef With Taylor

Amber Rose is defending ex-boyfriend Kanye West and pressing him at the same time, just like Muva would.

VH1’s The Amber Rose Show is officially a thing, and now we’ve got a sneak peek at today’s episode, in which the 32-year-old mom discusses Ye’s ongoing beef with Taylor Swift, Kim K. putting Taylor on blast, and her own likeness being featured in his “Famous” video.

Amber’s of the opinion that Kanye definitely asked Taylor to approve any song lyrics that may have referenced her, as he’d already done enough damage to his career by way of the 2009 VMAs “I’ma let you finish…” incident. According to the reality TV star, model, and entrepreneur, after the VMAs, ‘Ye ain’t want no more static with Tay Tay – so, he definitely put a call in.

She tells her audience:

“I want to talk about Kim and Kanye’s Snapchat.” She goes on, “So, I’m not the biggest fan of Kanye… you know, I was next to him at the VMAs that year. I remember the repercussions after that.”

Then continues:

“I remember Taylor’s mother and father coming up to us and saying, ‘One day Kanye, you’ll have a daughter and somebody is going to do that to you.’ He was so remorseful. I mean he really felt so bad, because it wasn’t about Taylor. It was about Beyoncé and her video…

“He didn’t want to interrupt Taylor. He didn’t even know who she was at the time.

“It was just a very hard time for him, and I was around to see that,” Amber adds. “I watched Lady Gaga cancel the tour. I watched people say that they did not want to work with him anymore because of it. And he really went through a lot of bullshit and I know that Kanye would never ever go through that again by not calling Taylor and say, ‘Heads up, I’m about to go write this verse real quick. Just wanted to make sure you’re cool with it.’ I know that about Kanye.”

But screw Taylor, Amber wants to know why she didn’t get a call.

“So, I say all of that to say, why didn’t I get a phone call for using a naked wax figure in your video Kanye? I mean, Taylor gets a call but I don’t get a call. So please stay the fuck out of the news so I don’t need to talk about your ass anymore.”

That was almost friendly… BFFs again soon? Watch the clip above and tune into The Amber Rose Show every Friday at 11 p.m. EST to find out.

