‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler On What Keeps Him Up At Night

Michael B(ae) Jordan and his pal Ryan Coogler are up to something.

The super talented BFFs hit up Comic-Con on Saturday night and naturally, everyone wanted to know about their upcoming movie, Black Panther.

Coogler, who’s directing, says it’s important for him to help reflect the true diversity of comic book fans.

“The superhero field is a field where there’s not a lot of representation,” the filmmaker told EW. “It’s traditionally white male, but the fans look like the world. So, naturally, people are going to yearn to see someone flying around doing these incredible things that looks like them. It’s an incredible opportunity, but that’s what keeps me up at night – for better and for worse.”

Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, and more will star alongside Jordan in the highly anticipated superhero film – and gender roles will play out a lot differently than we’re used to.

EW reports:

Chadwick Boseman returns as T’Challa for Black Panther, while Michael B. Jordan plays villain Erik Killmonger, and Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira play members of Wakanda’s special forces known as the Dora Milaje.

“The thing that’s really cool about Wakanda that we know from the books, that’s consistent with all the different stories, is that they worship the panther goddess,” Coogler explains. “It’s a place where gender roles are very different than how we see them in today’s age. The Dora Milaje are the most elite fighters in the country, and you can only be a woman in the Dora Milaje.”

Watch the clip above for more from the cast on Black Panthers. The film doesn’t hit theaters until July 6, 2018.

SOURCE: EW | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty