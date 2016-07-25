Still Friends: Here’s How Cynthia Bailey & Peter Thomas Celebrated Their Sixth Wedding Anniversary

Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas may have called it quits, but there’s no love lost.

The estranged couple celebrated what would have been their sixth wedding anniversary yesterday and shared some very sweet messages about their time together. In the end, though, the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars think they’re better off as friends.

Cynthia, who went ahead divorcing Peter after rumors of his infidelity surfaced wrote on Instagram, “We were friends first.”

Peter also posted a photo of himself on his wedding day, adding, “July 24 is a day that will forever be a part of me.”

The two married in a lavish (and televised) ceremony back in 2010 and announced their separation 14 months ago. We wish them both the best.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram