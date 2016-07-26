French Montana On The Makings Of His Rap Name And Becoming Rich & Famous

French Montana sat down with Radio One’s 92QJams to chop it up with host Porkchop, and it was nothing but good times.

Right out the gate, we learn French has never been to Montana and doesn’t speak French (go figure). He’s also super nonchalant about people with similar aliases, revealing he doesn’t mind imitations of his style—as long as the music is good.

When asked if he ever thought he would make it to where he is now, the 31-year-old rapper admits “I kind of did,” and explains, “It was my choice to cruise or take it to the top.” He and Porkchop also talk New York rap and show love to Joey Badass, A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.

Above, watch French elaborate on outworking the talent in a moment of Instagram realness, plus the full interview up top. We’re looking forward to Mac & Cheese 4, coming soon…

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram