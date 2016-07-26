The Inner Circle: Kim K. & Chrissy Teigen On Fighting With Their Husbands And Spray Tan Horror Stories

Love has its ups and downs; even the most solid couples will tell you they’re no exception.

As we all know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were pretty much made for each other and so are their couple friends Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t all experienced some tougher days. In a new “Inner Circle” video on Kim K.’s app, she and model friend Chrissy reveal they both got into fights with their husbands while attending each other’s weddings.

Well, actually, Kim didn’t go to Chrissy and John’s ceremony, but Kanye did – and it sparked a huge case of FOMO in the Keeping up with the Kardashians reality star.

On Chrissy and John’s fight during KimYe’s wedding, courtesy of PEOPLE:

“John and I got in the biggest fight at Kim and Kanye’s wedding that you’ve ever seen in your whole life,” Teigen shared about her crazy May 2014 memory with husband John Legend. “You know when you think everything’s about you? I was like, ‘we ruined the wedding and everyone noticed’ and everyone’s like ‘no, not really, nobody noticed.'”

And while everyone was swooning over Legend during the Wests’ first song, the model was not having any of it. “This was before cause I remember standing with your mom and being so mad at him and everyone was like: ‘he’s so amazing, isn’t he amazing?’ and I was like, ‘NO!'” Teigen shared.

On why KimYe fought during Chrissy’s nuptials:

The reality star had just given birth to daughter North and got the case of FOMO due to her husband’s play-by-play texts and videos. “I got into a fight with Kanye during your wedding,” Kardashian West recalled. “I didn’t go because she was just born and I was so fat and I was like ‘I have nothing to wear’ and so then he kept texting me being like, ‘Babe this is the most beautiful wedding,’ ‘Babe this is so pretty, I really wish you were here at Lake Como.'”

Adding, “We got into the biggest fight – I was like just stop texting me – go enjoy the wedding, cause you’re making me feel so bad, and I’m so fat!”

The ladies also sit and chat about getting spray tan all over their kids while breastfeeding and reveal they met in a bathroom. Check out a super short clip above and get Kim K.’s app here to see their chat in full.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter