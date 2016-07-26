Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Husband Files For Divorce, Requests Paternity Test For Unborn Baby

Just recently, we found out The Cosby Show actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is expecting her first child, but already, things have taken a turn for the worse.

Keshia, 37, has been married to Ed Hartwell, 38, for less than eight months and suddenly, the former NFL player filed for divorce and requested a paternity test.

At the time that news broke, The YBF reported:

We’re told Keshia is not yet aware that he has filed for divorce. She also has no idea Ed simply wants out of the marriage and to remain single. The two having a few marital issues did not come as much of a surprise to those who are VERY close to the couple. Sources tell us they noticed constant bickering going on. We’re told an all out divorce, though, was unexpected.

They have done a good job not to comment publicly on any problems. At least one of the issues stems from Ed feeling like Keshia acts in a “spoiled” way, something he knew before he married her after four months of dating. Apparently, he has a history of acting impulsively, i.e. that surprise wedding after just a few months of dating. They did not spend his birthday together on May 7th.

Hartwell commented via his rep, “Right now, the only thing I want is a paternity test for the baby.”

We’re not sure what brought on his sudden change of heart, but hopefully they’ll shed some light on the split soon. Leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: The YBF | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram