Kim K.’s Night Out With Blac Chyna And North West

Blac Chyna and Kim Kardashian are back to being BFFs, or so it seems.

Following dead-end rumors that Chyna and Rob Kardashian broke up, the 28-year-old quietly hung out with his family on Tuesday night and was all smiles. Looks like ChyRo is still going strong.

It was Kris Jenner’s mom’s birthday and the Kardashians spared no expense while celebrating at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla, California. Blac Chyna brought her baby bump – and engagement ring – along for the fun night, and flicked it up with Kim K. on Snapchat.

“Hey guys, it’s going down in San Diego tonight,” Kim quipped before rubbing a laughing Blac Chyna’s belly. Everyone seemed to be in good spirits, except sock king Rob, who was noticeably absent.

MJ couldn’t get enough of her grandkids and great grandkids, and we’re sure she’s happy to have another bundle of joy on the way. Get a glimpse of her birthday celebration above, plus Kim also shared this cool throwback of MJ looking just like daughter Kris:

Happy Birthday, MJ! Let’s all hope Rob is still doing fine emotionally.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram