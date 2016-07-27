Tyrese Wants To Team Up With Jay Z & ‘Save Black Men From Killing Each Other’

Tyrese came for Jay Z and the whole “I Got The Keys” crew, but now he’d like to recant his statement.
The 37-year-old singer has been part of several conversations concerning police brutality in the Black community, and in light of the recent racially fueled cop shootings, has become twice as vocal about everyone coming together to accomplish actual change.
In a statement that called out Hov, DJ Khaled, Future, and everyone else in the popular “I Got The Keys” video, Tyrese said, “They scheduled a video….. I hope they’ve scheduled other meetings about the state of black men and WHAT we need to do to change the shit that’s going on……… “
His call-to-action caption was posted alongside a photo of the three previously mentioned hip-hop heavyweights. He added, “So yeah videos are nice and the first week of sales are nice… But it’s some real shit going on out here and it’s time to DO something.”
They scheduled a video….. I hope they've scheduled other meetings about the state of black men and WHAT we need to do to change the shit that's going on……… I'm scared for our future I'm especially scared of the most powerful black men and influential black men of our generation NOT finding time to take what's really going on more serious and align our minds and powers to directly affect change……. I pretty much know everyone IN this pic so this ain't no sneak diss I don't need the attention trust me I'm good……. We matter so we have to put our minds together and decide HOW we're going to USE this God given stage of influence to directly affect change and create greater standards for our community…… We get killed faster, we go to jail longer, we are also killing each other – a tap on the hand for raw cocaine and 20 years for crack cocaine, they legalize marijuana then give you 6 years in jail when you're caught with a certain amount…. Even if you're licensed to carry – #carrying while #black will get you killed even when you're asked to SHOW your license….. So yeah videos are nice and the first week of sales are nice… But it's some real shit going on out here and it's time to DO something…… If #ALLLIVESMATTER this shouldn't just be about what what "we" as black people are dealing with… Show up for me…. This is when I need YOU the most…. Don't be my friend at your convenience…. Don't call me "off the record" to check up on me…… This is a human race issue right?? Show UP for me…… This is HOW you directly affect change… The power is in the presence and in the numbers….
Now, Tyrese tells TMZ he was not dissing Jay Z or anyone else in the rap game. The site reports:
The singer tells TMZ … his IG post was about all people of color needing to step up and come together — especially powerful men like Jay Z, who has the stage and voice to influence real change … like going to Congress to change gun and drug laws.
Apparently he plans to reach out to Jay “to come up with some kind of plan to help save black men from killing each other and winding up in jail.”
