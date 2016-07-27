Russell Wilson Gets Real About What It Means To Be Baby Future’s Stepdad

We don’t believe there are any bad people in the case of Ciara and Russell Wilson v. Future, so hopefully, they can all let bygones be bygones one day and move forward.

One of the touchier issues for the trio involves Ciara allowing Russell to be part of Baby Future‘s life so early on (or at all?) in their relationship. Future admitted in a recent interview that having another man around his son will take some getting used to. Luckily for the hip-hop superstar, Russell really seems to have the little guy’s best interests at heart.

Ciara’s hubby talked about being a stepdad for the first time outside of social media this week, saying to the audience at an event for his Why Not You? Foundation, “Every child matters.”

Actually, his full statement went as follows:

“[Ciara] has been an inspiration since day one, and her little one, too, just watching him. You know, it’s interesting. I was saying to somebody the other day—this is a little bit personal, but I think it’s important—but, you know, I was saying to somebody the other day that being a stepfather is one of the most loving things you can do. You know, you really, really learn how to love love. Because especially when it’s not yours, you know, you realize that every kid matters in this world. You know, every person matters. Every child matters. Every heart matters. Every soul matters. Every mind matters. And that’s why we’re here honestly, just for situations like that. That’s what I think about. When I see her little son every time I’m around her and when I’m not around her, I always think about them, too, so they’re an inspiration.”

We’ve got a good feeling Future won’t have a problem with Russell after catching wind of this… because, how could he? Baby Future’s got two very different men in his life, but it seems they both love him. Thoughts?

