Kanye Joins Drake Onstage And Has Something To Say About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift got caught playing victim and now Kanye West is rubbing her face in it.

Drake brought The Life of Pablo rapper out as a special guest during his second Summer Sixteen tour night in Chicago, and before it was all over, Kanye had thrown a few shots Taylor’s way. After joining Drizzy for a performance of their hit song “Pop Style,” ‘Ye turned his attention to his wife’s Snapchat account and Taylor’s lies.

"I am so glad my wife has snpachat. Cause now y'all can know the truth." – Kanye West (via @BBshadester) pic.twitter.com/cfbDRlnyuJ — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) July 28, 2016

“For seven years, bruh! All I got to say is… I am so glad my wife has Snapchat. ‘Cause now y’all can know the truth,” he told the audience, referring to Kim Kardashian’s July 17 Snapchat videos, which prove West called Taylor to approve his “Famous” lyrics. “And can’t nobody talk shit about Ye no more!” he continued.

Of course, ‘Ye performed “Famous” afterward, shouting all the provocative and controversial lyrics, including “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? Because I made that bitch famous!” He also went on to perform TLOP cut “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”

