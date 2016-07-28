JoJo Feat. Wiz Khalifa “F*ck Apologies” (NEW MUSIC)

JoJo doesn’t want or need your apologies.

The singer linked up with Wiz Khalifa for a new track off her long-awaited Mad Love album, due October 14. First she announced her baby with a photo of a pregnancy test on Instagram (see below)—and then she dropped the appropriately titled single, “Fuck Apologies.”

Before JoJo hits us with that soulful voice of hers, Wiz starts things off: “I ain’t apologizing for shit. I do what I want and JoJo does too.” The 25-year-old singer adds on the hook, “What you want from me? I would say I’m sorry if I really meant it. Fuck apologies…”

After running into some trouble with her label, JoJo hasn’t dropped an album in ten years. Now, she’s signed to Atlantic Records and ready to blow. Listen to “Fuck Apologies” below and cop Mad Love when it hits shelves this fall.

PHOTO CREDIT: Atlantic Records, Instagram